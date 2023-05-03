Warren (elbow) has been shut down from throwing for four-to-six weeks after receiving the results of his MRI, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Warren's MRI came back cleaner than Jose Quijada (elbow), but he's still going to be unable to throw for at least a month and very possibly more. The right-hander will then need a rehab assignment, and if all goes well he could be a middle-innings option for the bullpen near the end of June.