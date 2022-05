Warren (nose) has not yet been cleared to run or take part in strenuous activities, and he hopes to return to throwing off a mound in a few weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Warren underwent surgery on his fractured nose May 10, but he is reportedly still feeling pressure around the area. The righty reliever is playing catch but hasn't been able to resume more intense activity. A definite timetable for Warren's return has yet to be laid out, though June remains a possibility.