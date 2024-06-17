Joyce allowed a hit and a walk over two shutout innings as the opener Sunday. He struck out three while the Angels lost to San Francisco.

Joyce threw 22 of 42 pitches for strikes and also hit a batter during his appearance but managed to keep the Giants off the board. The Angels bullpen would go on to allow 13 runs in six innings in the ugly loss. Joyce lowered his ERA to 7.94 with a 5:4 K:BB through 5.2 frames since being promoted from Double-A Rocket City earlier this month. He's thrown 3.2 scoreless innings over his last two outings.