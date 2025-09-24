Teodosio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Teodosio put the Angels on the board Tuesday with a two-run shot into the left-field bullpen off Cole Ragans in the fifth inning. It was the center fielder's first big-league homer, coming after a brief five-game stint last year and 45 appearances this season. The glove-first 26-year-old is batting .213/.250/.323 with seven doubles, two triples, one homer, seven RBI and seven stolen bases in 2025.