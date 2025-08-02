The Angels selected Teodosio's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

After cutting LaMonte Wade on Saturday, the Angels will call up Teodosio from Triple-A to help replenish the big club's outfield depth. The 26-year-old missed nearly three months of the minor-league season with an injury, but he still owns a strong .321/.368/.491 slash line through 58 plate appearances in Triple-A. He'll make his season debut Saturday as the Angels' center fielder and bat ninth.