Estevez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Estevez dispatched the middle of the Mariners' lineup on nine pitches, all of which were strikes. This was Estevez's 17th scoreless outing in a row, a span in which he's allowed just three hits while posting a 15:2 K:BB and 12 of his 19 saves for the year. While the Angels haven't been particularly good, he's functioned as a top-10 closer this season. Estevez has added a 2.45 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through 33 innings.