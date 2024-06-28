Daniel (1-0) picked up the win over the Tigers on Thursday, pitching eight scoreless innings while striking out eight.

Daniel was phenomenal in his first career start, generating 13 swings and misses while allowing only three runners to reach second base over his eight innings of work. The 27-year-old threw 21 of 26 first pitches for strikes and didn't walk a batter en route to shutting out Detroit. One would certainly think that Daniel has earned himself another start with Thursday's dominant performance.