Daniel (1-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Daniel allowed baserunners in five of the six frames in which he appeared and was finally chased from the game after giving up solo homers in both the fifth and sixth innings. The right-hander was unable to recreate the magic from his first start when he shut out the Tigers over eight frames, though he'll look to rebound next week when the Angels travel back home to take on the Rangers.