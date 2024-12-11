The Angels selected McDaniels with the third pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday.

A lefty reliever who turns 25 this week, McDaniels opened the year at Single-A and finished the year at Double-A, logging a 3.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 73.1 innings. McDaniels' strikeout rate trended up against harder competition, jumping from 22.3 percent at Single-A to 32.4 percent at High-A and then 46.2 percent in a brief three-inning run at Double-A. He'll need to be kept up in the majors all season, otherwise the Angels would need to return McDaniels to the Dodgers.