The Angels have selected Redfield with the 111th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

An outfielder from Sam Houston State, Redfield was a transfer from junior college. He showcased some power and speed this spring, hitting 15 home runs and stealing 15 bases on 19 attempts in 61 games. Redfield also slashed .402/.485/.683 against mid-major competition. The lefty hitter could be able to handle center field.