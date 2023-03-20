The Angels announced Monday that Marte was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for at least four weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Marte had yet to make his Cactus League debut due to what manager Phil Nevin and Angels director of sports medicine Mike Frostad termed as "soreness," but the right-handed reliever is evidently dealing with a more significant issue than the team initially led on. Given that he won't be able to resume throwing until late April or early May, Marte will essentially have to complete his own version of spring training before being ready to contribute out of the Angels bullpen. Bollinger suggests that Marte is a likely candidate to move to the 60-day injured list if the Angels need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.