Soriano (4-6) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Soriano missed the minimum time on the injured list due to an abdominal infection. He cruised through the Athletics' order the first time, but he had less fortune the second time around, as Brent Rooker hit a solo shot and Lawrence Butler added a three-run home run. Soriano threw just 62 pitches (39 strikes) in the outing, so he may still be building up to full strength. For the year, he's at a 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB through 76.1 innings this year. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs.