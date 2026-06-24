Angels' Josh Lowe: Called up, starting in CF

The Angels recalled Lowe from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in the Angels' series finale with the Orioles.

Lowe opened the season in the strong side of a platoon in left field, but the Angels demoted him to Triple-A on May 22 after he struggled to a .184/.226/.320 slash line with a 29.1 percent strikeout rate over 134 plate appearances. While handling a regular role for Salt Lake over the past month, Lowe has trimmed his strikeout rate to 26.2 percent while producing a 1.014 OPS, though that strong production comes with the caveat that he did his damage in hitter-friendly parks in the Pacific Coast League. He received a call-up to the Angels nonetheless, though Lowe may be in store for only a short-term stay with the big club after everyday center fielder Jose Siri (personal) was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.