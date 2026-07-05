Angels' Josh Lowe: Continues strong play since return

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Lowe accounted for the Angels' only extra-base hit and only run when he launched a 437-foot solo homer off Sonny Gray in the first inning. The veteran outfielder spent over a month with Triple-A Salt Lake after getting off to a slow start to the season, but since his return he's playing like he never wants to go back to the minors. Across nine contests after being called back up. Lowe is batting .370 (10-for-27) with two homers, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and a stolen base.