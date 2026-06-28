Angels' Josh Lowe: Picks up second steal

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

This was his second steal of the season. Lowe has gone 4-for-10, albeit with three strikeouts, over three games since he rejoined the Angels' big-league roster. Lowe stayed on the roster when Jose Siri (paternity) was activated Saturday, as Christian Moore was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake instead. Lowe is now batting .200 with a .564 OPS, five home runs, 14 RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles over 144 plate appearances in the majors this season. He'll likely have the chance to stay with the big club until Mike Trout (hamstring) is ready to return.