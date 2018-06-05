Angels' Kyle Bradish: Selected by Angels

The Angels have selected Bradish with the 121st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Bradish started for three years at New Mexico State, and he has the size to continue working in that role as he opens his professional career. Bradish throws a low-90s fastball that tops out around 96, and he also gets positive reviews for his curveball. Bradish also brings a changeup to the table, as well as an unrefined slider. He has all the makings of a starter, and enough high-end traits to work as a reliever if that doesn't work out.