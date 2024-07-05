The Angels placed Rengifo on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation.

It appears an MRI cleared Rengifo of any structural damage in the wrist, but with the All-Star break looming, the Angels have opted to go ahead and put the super utility player on the IL. Rengifo will be eligible for activation on July 14, the last day of the first half, but realistically he'll probably be held out at least through the break. He had been seeing most of his playing time lately at third base, and that position now figures to be occupied mostly by Miguel Sano.