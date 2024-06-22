Rengifo went 1-for-4 with two stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Rengifo reached the 20-steal mark for the season Friday after totaling just 18 thefts over his first five campaigns. The infielder has been good in June, batting .279 (19-for-68) with eight steals on 11 attempts, though he has just one extra-base hit this month. For the year, he's at a .311/.360/.425 slash line with four home runs, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 59 contests.