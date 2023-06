Moore was able to play catch on the field prior to Saturday's game against Seattle, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moore was cleared to resume a throwing program Friday, and the left-hander's first step is being able to participate in a game of catch. The left-hander is recovering from a Grade 2 oblique strain, and the hope is that he'll be able to return to the Angels' bullpen by the end of June.