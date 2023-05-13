Moore (3-1) earned the win over the Guardians on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings.

By most standards, this was actually Moore's worst outing of the campaign, as it was the first time in 17 trips to the mound that he has allowed multiple hits and just the third time he's allowed an earned run. However, a ninth-inning Angels comeback put the left-hander in line for his third victory of the campaign. Moore has been excellent out of the bullpen in his first season with the Angels, notching a team-high eight holds while registering a 1.35 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 20 innings.