Moore (oblique) told reporters Saturday that he won't be activated off the injured list Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moore threw a bullpen before Saturday's game against the Rockies, and he told reporters it went "ok" but not well enough to come off the 15-day IL come Monday. The left-hander said he needs at least one more session, and when that will come will be determined by how he feels Sunday. Once active, Moore should be a high-leverage option for the Angels' bullpen again.