Thaiss was invited to attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thaiss started the 2017 season at High-A Inland Empire, where he played 84 games before earning a promotion to Double-A Mobile. He impressed with Mobile, where he posted an outstanding .412 on-base percentage over 49 games. Between the two levels, the 22-year-old combined to slash .274/.375/.395.