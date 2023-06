Thaiss went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI in a 9-4 victory versus Seattle on Sunday.

Thaiss singled home a run in the first inning and notched two additional RBI with a double in the third. The catcher finished with his first multi-hit game since May 29 and tallied a campaign-high three RBI. Despite the big performance Sunday, Thaiss is still batting just .200 (5-for-25) so far in June.