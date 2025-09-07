Lugo went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Saturday's 17-4 loss to the Athletics.

Lugo arguably did more off the bench than most of his teammates did over the full game. However, that hasn't been the norm since his most recent call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake -- he's gone just 3-for-19 with six strikeouts and no walks over nine contests since he was brought up Aug. 24. Overall, the 24-year-old has a .213/.226/.475 slash line with four homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 62 plate appearances in the majors.