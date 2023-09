The Angels reinstated Moniak (back) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Moniak went on the injured list Sept. 15 due to tightness on the left side of his back, though he hasn't seen game action since Sept. 5. Now that he's healthy, he figures to slide back into an everyday role in Los Angeles' outfield for the final series of the season. Jared Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.