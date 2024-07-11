Moniak went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over Texas.

Moniak gave the Angels a 4-1 lead with his three-run homer in the bottom of the second and later added a single, giving him his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. Over that brief stretch he's batting .333 (4-for-12) with two extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored. However, Moniak's average on the season still sits at .198 following Wednesday's performance and he's batting .222 in July (6-for-27). The home run was his fifth of the campaign and his first since his grand slam against Oakland on June 25.