Moniak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Moniak went deep in the fifth off Joey Estes to even the game at two apiece. It was just his second home run since June 25 and his sixth on the year. His bat has been trending in a positive direction in July compared to the rest of the season, as he's slashing .273/.289/.500 with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored while only striking out at a 17.8 percent clip. Overall, it has been a struggle for Moniak on the year. He's hitting .209/.255/.340 with 29 RBI, 29 runs and a 14:70 BB:K in 259 plate appearances.