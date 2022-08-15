Moniak (finger) had the stitches removed from his left middle finger Friday and could start swinging a bat next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moniak fractured the tip of his left middle finger during an attempted bunt Aug. 6, but he hasn't been ruled out for the season. If he's able to take swings next week, it stands to reason that Moniak could be back with the club in September.