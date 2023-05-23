Moniak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.
Moniak put the Angels ahead with his eighth-inning solo shot off Kutter Crawford. Four of Moniak's last six hits have gone for extra bases, and he's hit safely in all seven of his starts this season. The outfielder is batting .429 with two homers six RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases, two doubles and a triple through 29 plate appearances. Moniak can play all around the outfield, but it appears he's primarily competing with Taylor Ward for playing time currently.