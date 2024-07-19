Moniak isn't in the Angels' lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After going 7-for-16 with a homer and three RBI during the final five games of the first half, Moniak will sit down for the first game following the All-Star break. His absence will open a spot for Kevin Pillar to start in center field and bat fourth.
