Moniak went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-7 loss against the White Sox.

Moniak put the Angels ahead early, leading off the bottom of the first with a solo shot off Lance Lynn. The 25-year-old Moniak had cooled off a bit after a hot start to his season -- he's now 3-for-18 (.167) over his last five games. Still, the 2016 first-overall pick has had a strong year so far, slashing .308/.339/.654 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases. Moniak should continue to see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching.