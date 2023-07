Moniak went 1-for-5 with a steal in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

It's the first stolen base for Moniak since July 18 as he improves to 4-for-6 on attempts this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has at least one hit in 18 of his last 19 games-- he's gone 28-for-82 (.341) in that span. Moniak's slash line is up to a robust .321/.354/.582 with 11 homers, 35 RBI and 28 runs scored across 206 plate appearances this season.