Schanuel (calf) is starting at first base and batting second in Monday's series opener against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel originally began Sunday's game in the dugout after exiting in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday's game against the Athletics due to left calf tightness. However, the lefty-hitting first baseman pinch hit Sunday, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the 8-5 win over Oakland. Schanuel's left calf appears to feel better, and he'll face off against Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller.