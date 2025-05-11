Schanuel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Schanuel appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started each of the Halos' last 11 games while slashing .282/.378/.333 with seven runs and one RBI. Kevin Newman will cover first base Sunday in Schanuel's stead.
