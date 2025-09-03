Peraza went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Peraza has struggled greatly at the plate this season, slashing .152/.212/.241 in 170 plate appearances with the Yankees before being traded to the Halos. The versatile infielder started his time in L.A. going 2-for-18, but he's begun to turn it around. In his last four games, Peraza is 5-for-13 (.385) with a home run, two stolen bases and four total RBI.