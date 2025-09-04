Detmers earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

With Kenley Jansen pitching three out of the last four days, Detmers was called upon to protect a one-run lead and shut down the Royals on 13 pitches. Over the right-hander's last 13 appearances, he hasn't allowed a run in 12 of them and has given the Angles reason to use him in similar situations to Wednesday's outing in the future.