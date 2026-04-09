Detmers (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Hard contact plagued the left-hander Wednesday, as four of his knocks allowed went for extra bases. Detmers was never quite able to settle in either, giving up at least one run in each of the first three frames before being chased from the outing at 92 pitches with one out in the fifth inning. Detmers' return to the rotation has yielded mixed results -- he holds a 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 15.2 innings -- and things might not get much easier with a tough matchup against the Yankees looming for his next start.