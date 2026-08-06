Angels' Samy Natera: Tallies second save

Natera secured the save against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

The departure of Kirby Yates to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline has since opened up more ninth-inning work for the Angels. Natera appears to be firmly in the mix alongside Ben Joyce, having been scored upon just one time in his past 11 outings while tallying multiple punchouts on eight occasions during that span. The southpaw is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities, boasting a 2.16 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB with four holds across 25 innings.