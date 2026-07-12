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Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Catching at spring-training complex

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rivero (hand) has been catching at the Angels' spring complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Rivero was placed on the 10-day IL on June 10 due to a left hamate fracture. He was given an original return timeframe of approximately four weeks, but it appears he'll ultimately need a little more time than that. Rivero could still be activated shortly after the All-Star break, though it's unclear if he'll still have a spot on the big-league roster since the Angels traded for Tyler Heineman following Rivero's injury and have Travis d'Arnaud (foot) potentially returning by the end of this month as well.

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