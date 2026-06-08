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Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Monster performance in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rivero went 5-for-5 with a double, six RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.

Rivero was unstoppable at the bottom of the Angels' lineup, logging career highs in both hits and RBI while serving as an instrumental piece in the club's offensive explosion. The performance comes as a surprise given that the 27-year-old entered Sunday hitting .133 with a .344 OPS and two RBI across 49 plate appearances. With Travis d'Arnaud (foot) shelved, Rivero has served as the primary backup to Logan O'Hoppe behind the plate, though the latter is hitting just .192 with a .548 OPS in 147 plate appearances.

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