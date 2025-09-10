Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Receiving third straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivero will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Though Travis d'Arnaud has been on the Angels' roster all season as the No. 2 catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe (concussion), Rivero will pick up his third straight start behind the plate Wednesday following his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake after O'Hoppe was placed on the 7-day injured list. Through his first two contests with the Angels, Rivero has gone 2-for-8 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs.
More News
-
Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Joins big-league roster•
-
Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Inks minors deal with Halos•
-
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Joins minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Catches on with White Sox•
-
Sebastian Rivero: Let go by K.C.•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: DFA'd by Kansas City•