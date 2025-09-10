Rivero will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Though Travis d'Arnaud has been on the Angels' roster all season as the No. 2 catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe (concussion), Rivero will pick up his third straight start behind the plate Wednesday following his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake after O'Hoppe was placed on the 7-day injured list. Through his first two contests with the Angels, Rivero has gone 2-for-8 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs.