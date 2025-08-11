The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Anderson was DFA'd by the Angels in mid-June but opted to stick around on a minor-league deal, and he has posted a 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB in 20 innings over his last three starts in with Salt Lake. Jack Kochanowicz -- who started against the Tigers on Sunday -- was optioned to Triple-A, and while Anderson has started in minor-league games this season, he'll likely operate out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.