Ward went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday in a 3-1 victory versus the Cubs.

Ward didn't play Wednesday due to an illness, though he was reportedly available off the bench. The outfielder returned to the lineup Thursday and continued his recent offensive surge, plating one of the Angels' three runs, nabbing his second theft of the season and hitting his seventh double. A few weeks ago, Ward appeared to be in danger of losing his starting role to Mickey Moniak, but he's since turned things around by slashing .364/.389/.697 with three homers, seven RBI and a steal over his past eight games.