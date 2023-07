Ward will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. The Angels don't play Sunday, so barring an appearance off the bench, he'll end the first half with a .243/.318/.377 slash line, a significant step back from the .281/.360/.473 line he managed last season. Jo Adell will again take over in left field.