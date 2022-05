Ward (shoulder) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Friday against the Blue Jays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old entered as a pinch hitter Thursday after Shohei Ohtani was removed with back stiffness, and Ohtani is out of the lineup Friday. Ward said he feels "marginally better" but has yet to be cleared to throw, so it seems unlikely he'll be able to play the field in the immediate future. Ward should remain the Angels' DH until Ohtani is able to rejoin the lineup.