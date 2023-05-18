site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-taylor-ward-sitting-out-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Taylor Ward: Sitting out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward is not in the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Orioles.
It's a day off for Ward with it being a day game after a night game. Mickey Moniak is in left field and also batting leadoff Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read