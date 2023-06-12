Ward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs in Sunday's 9-4 win against Seattle.

Ward provided an instant spark for the Angels when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer. It was his fourth long ball over his past 10 games after he went deep just four times through his first 51 contests this season. Ward had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but he got back on track Sunday and appears to have regained a near-everyday role as the team's starting left fielder.