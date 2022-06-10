Ward (hamstring/neck) has been progressing, and he's expected to return from the injured list when first eligible against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Ward has been battling a sore right hamstring as well as a neck stinger, but Angels head trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday that the outfielder is progressing well from both issues. "We're still working through it a little bit," said Frostad. "I mean, I wouldn't say it's completely healed, but he's still able to throw and he's able to hit and he's pain free with everything. So that's the biggest thing, is he's not feeling any soreness." Ward's activation will likely lessen the playing time of both Jo Adell and Juan Lagares, who have been logging time in right field in his place.