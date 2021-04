Toro was recalled by the Astros and is starting Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle

Toro will make his season debut at third base Wednesday, batting seventh. The 24-year-old was recalled after five Astros were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, so Toro could see his fair share of playing time in the near future if the team's sidelined starters miss extended time.