Astros' Abraham Toro: Ticketed for big leagues
Toro's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
This was a well-earned promotion for the switch-hitting third baseman. He logged a 153 wRC+ with 16 home runs and a .306 average in 98 games at Double-A and hit .429 with more walks (eight) than strikeouts (five) in 15 games in the Pacific Coast League. Toro may not have a lot of name value, but he has been a surefire top-100 fantasy prospect for several months. His biggest weakness is his defense at third base, but it's something he has been working on improving. With Carlos Correa (back) on the injured list, Alex Bregman will man shortstop while Toro gets starts at third base. Toro has also seen time at first base and second base in the minors.
